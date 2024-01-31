Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 16,929 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VTI traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.99. 1,509,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,629. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $244.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

