Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 267 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 86.2% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,490,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.34. 2,370,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,312,964. The company has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average of $61.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

