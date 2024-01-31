Scarborough Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,557 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $542,703,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,906,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,109,000 after purchasing an additional 922,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,651 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.