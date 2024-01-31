KLCM Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.3 %

COP stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.58. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.