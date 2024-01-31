Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Waterford Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 103,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 30,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.35.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $6.16 on Wednesday, reaching $393.90. 5,005,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,738,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.06 and a 1-year high of $406.36.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total transaction of $7,769,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total transaction of $7,769,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 875,686 shares of company stock worth $300,859,630 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

