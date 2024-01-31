Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,242 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 485.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $918,324,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $324.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $326.76.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

