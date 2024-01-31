Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $277.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.07 and its 200 day moving average is $247.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $278.64. The stock has a market cap of $508.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

