Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.23.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

