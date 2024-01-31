First County Bank CT Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First County Bank CT increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 233.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of First County Bank CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,889,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $918,324,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $324.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $326.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.59 and its 200 day moving average is $291.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

