Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 17,079 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,093,000 after buying an additional 896,503 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,327,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,092,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.18. 1,054,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,280. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

