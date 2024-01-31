Merit Financial Group LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,676.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,235. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

