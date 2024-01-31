Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,297. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $152.46. The company has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

