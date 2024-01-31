UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $10.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $514.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,372. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $475.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.32.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

