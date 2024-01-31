AWM Capital LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

AWM Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 63,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,560. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

