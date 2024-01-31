AWM Capital LLC Sells 2,896 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

AWM Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 411,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 194,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

