Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 4,340 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 2.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.82. The company had a trading volume of 63,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.42. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.02 and a fifty-two week high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.