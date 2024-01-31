Motco Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Motco raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,980,000 after buying an additional 5,195,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,530,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,449,000 after buying an additional 4,085,642 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,563,018. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,874 shares of company stock worth $2,906,135. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

