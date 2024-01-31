Motco Sells 4,160 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Motco trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 115,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

CSCO traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,188,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,985,836. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $205.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

