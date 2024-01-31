Motco Sells 176 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Motco cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded down $17.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $544.01. 248,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.07.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

