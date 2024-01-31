KLCM Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 42.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 34,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,777,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in MetLife by 212.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $70.50. 1,375,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

