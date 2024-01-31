American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 754,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,800. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average is $79.23.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.46.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

