Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Enpro by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,761,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Enpro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,019,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,342,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Enpro by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 204,319 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NPO stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,463. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day moving average is $133.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.54. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $161.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $250.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.67 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enpro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPO

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.