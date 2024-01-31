Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $659.45

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $659.45 and last traded at $659.09, with a volume of 586545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $644.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $618.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,152 shares of company stock worth $74,716,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.