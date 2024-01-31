iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Trimmed by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 338,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,106 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 8.7% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $23,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

IVW stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,456. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $79.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

