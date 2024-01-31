KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.41. 1,336,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,009. The company has a market capitalization of $141.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average of $93.85.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

