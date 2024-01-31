HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $322.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $308.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HCA. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.89.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $4.98 on Wednesday, hitting $306.57. The stock had a trading volume of 569,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,691. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.24 and a 200 day moving average of $261.63. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $309.33.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

