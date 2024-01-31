Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $23.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,184.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,652. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,284.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,079.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $946.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

