Motco Sells 7,627 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Motco reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,912 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

