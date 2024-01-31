Community Financial Services Group LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after buying an additional 495,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total value of $48,556,168.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,046,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 394,446 shares of company stock valued at $153,542,033. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.86. 1,652,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $422.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $462.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

