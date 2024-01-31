Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $273,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 10.5 %

ROK opened at $274.89 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.19 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.75.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,668.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

