Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock traded down $25.31 on Wednesday, reaching $760.42. 369,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $789.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $708.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.64. The stock has a market cap of $155.89 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,778. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

