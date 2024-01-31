Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $108.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,385. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.65 and a 200-day moving average of $105.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.