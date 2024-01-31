Starbucks’ (SBUX) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $93.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,775,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,890,135. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

