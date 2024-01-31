BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,252,126,000 after acquiring an additional 138,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,276,884,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after buying an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,647,000 after buying an additional 59,298 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $784.88. 117,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,968. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $780.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $713.36. The firm has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

