Motco Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Motco grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.71. The company had a trading volume of 278,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,236. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

