Motco Sells 287 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Motco lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.58. 394,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,307. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.49 and its 200 day moving average is $182.25.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

