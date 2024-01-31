Motco Raises Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,126,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $136.05. 492,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,870. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $139.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

