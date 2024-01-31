Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Humacyte comprises 0.0% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Humacyte by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Humacyte by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Humacyte by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Humacyte by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 176,846 shares in the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUMA. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Humacyte from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Humacyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Humacyte in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Humacyte Trading Up 8.5 %

Humacyte stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 288,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,285. Humacyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Recommended Stories

