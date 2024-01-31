Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,210 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 939,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,647. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.74 and its 200-day moving average is $99.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

