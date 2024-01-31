Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 744 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 5.9% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 959.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 54,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $418.24. 16,260,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,879,563. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $429.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $404.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.63.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

