Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,556 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.1% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Adobe by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after buying an additional 498,957 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $12.83 on Wednesday, reaching $615.13. The company had a trading volume of 668,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,136. The stock has a market cap of $278.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $602.59 and its 200-day moving average is $562.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $636.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

