Motco Sells 508 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Motco lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,752 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $14.62 on Wednesday, hitting $613.34. The stock had a trading volume of 598,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,333. The stock has a market cap of $277.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $636.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $602.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

