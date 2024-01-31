Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,439 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.85% of Jack in the Box worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 0.8 %

JACK traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.35. 44,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,316. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.94. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $112,556.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,860 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

