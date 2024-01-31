KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,972.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

LMT traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.08. The company had a trading volume of 256,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,942. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.37.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.