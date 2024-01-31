Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.150-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Pentair also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15 to $4.25 EPS.

Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.07. 600,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.83. Pentair has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pentair from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.