MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $660.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $615.00 to $660.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSCI. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $576.86.

Get MSCI alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MSCI traded up $5.45 on Wednesday, hitting $607.69. 104,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,469. MSCI has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $543.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.