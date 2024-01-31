Jonathan N. Santelli Sells 1,891 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.50. 373,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Raymond James by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $4,441,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 5.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

