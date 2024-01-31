Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4 billion. Oshkosh also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.250-10.250 EPS.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.41. 155,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,972. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $115.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10,744.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

