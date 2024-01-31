KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 3,949 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for 2.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Coterra Energy worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 286.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 51.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. 1,311,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,512,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

