Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Roth Mkm

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $125.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $5.64 on Wednesday, reaching $166.42. 60,119,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,403,672. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average is $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,385.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

